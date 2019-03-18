Wilson went for 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 16 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 loss to the 76ers.

Wilson was extremely efficient, sinking three threes for the third time through 36 appearances this season. It took an off night from Nikola Mirotic (two points on one-of-seven from the field), who filled in as a starter with Malcolm Brogdon (foot) out, for coach Mike Budenholzer to call upon Wilson. With that being said, the sophomore big man could be a candidate to earn decent minutes across the final 12 regular season games to help Budenholzer determine whether he can trust Wilson in the playoffs.