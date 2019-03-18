Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Scores 13 points in 16 minutes
Wilson went for 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 16 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 loss to the 76ers.
Wilson was extremely efficient, sinking three threes for the third time through 36 appearances this season. It took an off night from Nikola Mirotic (two points on one-of-seven from the field), who filled in as a starter with Malcolm Brogdon (foot) out, for coach Mike Budenholzer to call upon Wilson. With that being said, the sophomore big man could be a candidate to earn decent minutes across the final 12 regular season games to help Budenholzer determine whether he can trust Wilson in the playoffs.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...