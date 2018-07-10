Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Scores 18 points in SL loss
Wilson contributed 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 90-83 summer league loss to Denver.
Wilson shot the ball well in Monday's loss, finishing with 18 points including three triples. He continues to demonstrate his all-around ability but is still going to struggle to have any sort of impact once the regular season rolls around. At this stage, he is merely playing for a roster spot rather than any meaningful fantasy value.
