Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Scores 18 points
Wilson notched 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and five blocks during Sunday's 126-117 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive.
Wilson is enduring his third year in the G League but he's played just two games at this level. He is notching 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game thus far, but it's clear he's closer to becoming an NBA contributor than a G-League standout for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...