Wilson notched 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and five blocks during Sunday's 126-117 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive.

Wilson is enduring his third year in the G League but he's played just two games at this level. He is notching 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game thus far, but it's clear he's closer to becoming an NBA contributor than a G-League standout for the foreseeable future.