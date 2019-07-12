Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Scores nine in return
Wilson (hamstring) finished Wednesday's summer game against China with nine points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals over 26 minutes.
Wilson was slowed by a hamstring issue at the beginning of summer league, but he appears to have returned to health and played a good chunk of minutes Wednesday night. He should continue to see consistent playing time moving forward, assuming he remains healthy.
More News
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...