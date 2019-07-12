Wilson (hamstring) finished Wednesday's summer game against China with nine points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals over 26 minutes.

Wilson was slowed by a hamstring issue at the beginning of summer league, but he appears to have returned to health and played a good chunk of minutes Wednesday night. He should continue to see consistent playing time moving forward, assuming he remains healthy.