Wilson has participated in three of the Bucks' first eight games, totaling just 15 minutes played.

Milwaukee has opted to go with Ersan Ilyasova and Robin Lopez as the primary backup big men, relegating the third-year veteran to a reserve role. Chances are, Wilson could play a more significant role should one of the aforementioned players go down due to injury, but the 23-year-old forward will likely remain on the bench until then.