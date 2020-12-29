Wilson has appeared in two games so far for the Bucks.

Although Wilson has finally been able to crack the rotation over the past two games, the center has been playing during junk time. Wilson posted nine points and four rebounds against Golden State on Christmas Day but that was after the Bucks were up big on the Warriors in the second half. Although Wilson is second on the depth chart at the center position, the Bucks have been playing Bobby Portis more at the five-spot when Brook Lopez is on the bench.