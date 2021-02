Wilson tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound in nine minutes Monday in the Bucks' 134-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Wilson didn't leave the bench until 9:23 remained in the fourth quarter, when the Bucks had already built their lead to 37 points. The nine-minute cameo was Wilson's first appearance in nine games, a clear indication he won't factor into head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation in more competitive contests.