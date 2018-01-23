Wilson was assigned to the G-League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday.

Wilson's struggles to find playing time in Milwaukee continue, as he's seen just 53 total minutes across 15 appearances, totaling eight points, six rebounds, two assists and a block. That said, he has gotten extended run with the Herd, posting 15.0 points on 47.0 percent shooting across 29.9 minutes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories