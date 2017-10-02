Wilson is expected to start the Bucks' preseason opener Monday against the Mavericks, Bucks radio voice Ted Davis reports.

With both Giannis Antetokounmpo (personal) and Thon Maker (ankle) ruled out, the Bucks will roll out a pair of rookies in the starting lineup in Wilson and Sterling Brown. Assuming Malcolm Brogdon, Tony Snell and Khris Middleton also start, it looks as though coach Jason Kidd may employ a small-ball lineup featuring Wilson as the nominal center. A first-round pick out of Michigan, Wilson was mostly unimpressive during summer league, but his combination of length, athleticism and shooting ability make him an intriguing long-term prospect.