Wilson logged 22 minutes and generated 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 22 minutes Thursday in the Bucks' 105-92 win over the Raptors.

Since breaking into the Milwaukee rotation in mid-December, Wilson has been an unsung hero in the Bucks' jaunt to a league-best 37-13 record. Considering the caliber of opponent and his well-rounded stat line, this may have been Wilson's best performance of the season. He won't have much appeal outside of deeper season-long leagues with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez locked in as the Bucks' frontcourt starters, but Wilson typically makes for a cost-effective punt play in daily contests, particularly in games in which Milwaukee is heavily favored.