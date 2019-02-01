Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Shines off bench in win
Wilson logged 22 minutes and generated 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 22 minutes Thursday in the Bucks' 105-92 win over the Raptors.
Since breaking into the Milwaukee rotation in mid-December, Wilson has been an unsung hero in the Bucks' jaunt to a league-best 37-13 record. Considering the caliber of opponent and his well-rounded stat line, this may have been Wilson's best performance of the season. He won't have much appeal outside of deeper season-long leagues with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez locked in as the Bucks' frontcourt starters, but Wilson typically makes for a cost-effective punt play in daily contests, particularly in games in which Milwaukee is heavily favored.
