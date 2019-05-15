Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Sitting for series opener
Wilson (ankle) is listed as out Wednesday for Game 1 of the Bucks' Eastern Conference Finals series with the Raptors.
The left ankle sprain previously sidelined Wilson for the final game of the Bucks' second-round series with the Celtics. Despite having nearly a full week off to recuperate, Wilson is apparently still slowed by the injury and could be at risk of missing additional games beyond Wednesday. Wilson is uncertain to be included in coach Mike Budenholzer's regular rotation even when he's back to full strength.
