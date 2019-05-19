Wilson (ankle) is listed as out Sunday for Game 3 of the Bucks' Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Raptors.

Wilson's sore left ankle kept him sidelined for Game 5 of the Bucks' second-round series with the Celtics and Game 1 against Toronto, but he saw three minutes in garbage time in Milwaukee's Game 2 victory. The big man may have sustained a setback during his limited run, however, and now looks like he'll be included among the Bucks' inactives as the series shifts to Toronto.

