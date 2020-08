Wilson will start Thursday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Ted Davis of the Bucks Radio Network reports.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (suspension) and Ersan Ilyasova (elbow) out, Wilson is making his first start of the season during the Bucks' final seeding game. In the five games this season that he's seen 20-plus minutes, he's averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists.