Wilson will start Saturday's game against the Nets, Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Jounral-Sentinel reports.

Wilson will start in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's out for rest purposes Saturday. In 45 games this year, Wilson's averaging 5.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 17.6 minutes.

