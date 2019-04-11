Wilson will join the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City.

Wilson will be a starter for the second time in the past three games and will likely see a heavy workload with both Brook Lopez (rest) and Nikola Mirotic (thumb) out. In two starts this year, Wilson's managed 8.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 27.3 minutes.

