Wilson (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Tuesday in the Bucks' 151-131 win over the Wizards.

Though MIlwaukee kicked off its homestand with another resounding win, the Wizards kept the game close enough through three and a half quarters that coach Mike Budenholzer couldn't empty his bench. As a result, Wilson remained a spectator, a common occurrence during his third NBA campaign. He's appeared in only 26 of the Bucks' 47 contests, averaging just 9.0 minutes per game.