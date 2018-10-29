Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Still nursing hamstring issue
Wilson (hamstring) will remain out Monday against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Wilson has been bothered by the injury since the preseason, and it's prevented him from seeing the court thus far, though even when healthy he's a fringe-rotation player, at best. The injury aside, Milwaukee faces an interesting decision with Wilson, whose third-year option must be picked up later this week. The 2017 first-rounder has been a colossal disappointment thus far, and there's little reason to believe he'll be a major part of the franchise's future.
