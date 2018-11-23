Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Still sidelined
Wilson (hamstring) won't play Friday against the Suns.
Wilson has yet to play this season while recovering from a strained right hamstring. Even when healthy, though, the former Wolverine is not expected to be a fixture in the Bucks' rotation.
