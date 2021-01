Wilson secured 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes during Saturday's win over the Cavaliers.

Wilson's 12 points marked a season high as he scored in double figures for the first time this season despite the limited minutes. The 24-year-old has taken on a small role for Milwaukee so far this season, averaging 4.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 threes across 11.3 minutes per game.