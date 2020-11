Wilson will remain in Milwaukee as the deal that sent him to Sacramento has fell through, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Michigan product will remain a Buck after Bogdan Bogdanovic apparently elected to enter restricted free agency and forgo the reported sign-and-trade deal that previously dealt him to Milwaukee, with Wilson joining Sacramento. Thus, Wilson, along with Donte DiVincenzo and Ersan Ilyasova, will stay in Milwaukee for now.