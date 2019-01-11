Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Unlikely to play Friday
Wilson (hip) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against Washington.
Wilson has missed two straight games due to a bruised left hip, and he's on track to miss another after being given a doubtful tag on Milwaukee's latest injury report. His next chance to take the court will come Sunday in Atlanta, assuming he's sidelined Friday.
