Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Unlikely to return Wednesday
Wilson (hip) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
It sounds like Wilson is trending towards missing a second consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from a left hip pointer. With Wilson unavailable, Thon Maker and Ersan Ilyasova are both candidates to enjoy a slight uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.