Wilson (hip) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wilson was originally listed as doubtful for Friday's game after missing two straight outings with a bruised left hip, but it looks like there is some increased optimism regarding the young forward's status. If Wilson is made active Friday night, he could be in for an extended role given that Giannis Antetokounmpo (hip/quad) is currently listed as doubtful.