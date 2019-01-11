Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Upgraded to questionable
Wilson (hip) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Wilson was originally listed as doubtful for Friday's game after missing two straight outings with a bruised left hip, but it looks like there is some increased optimism regarding the young forward's status. If Wilson is made active Friday night, he could be in for an extended role given that Giannis Antetokounmpo (hip/quad) is currently listed as doubtful.
More News
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.