Wilson (hamstring) will play during Thursday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wilson's hamstring injury has kept him out thus far, but he'll get on the court for Milwaukee's final preseason contest. Wilson appeared in 48 games for the Bucks last season, averaging 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 18.4 minutes.