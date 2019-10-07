Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Won't play Monday
Wilson (hamstring) will be held out of Monday's preseason game against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Wilson was ruled out for Sunday's scrimmage due to the same hamstring injury, and he'll be held out again Monday, likely as a precaution. His next chance to return will come Wednesday against Utah.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.