Lillard posted 24 points (7-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 42 minutes during Thursday's 128-119 loss to the Pacers.

Lillard led all Bucks in assists while finishing second on the team in rebounds and points scored in an all-around showcase to boost the offense in the In Season Tournament semifinals. Lillard has tallied at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in seven games this season while hauling in his second-highest rebound total of the year.