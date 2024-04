Lillard is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Boston due to left hip soreness.

Lillard being a late addition to Tuesday's injury report is concerning, but he appears firmly on track to suit up in Milwaukee's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The Bucks currently have Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), Khris Middleton (quad) and Patrick Beverly (ankle) listed as probable in addition to Lillard.