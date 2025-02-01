Lillard (groin) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Spurs.
Lillard will be available to play for the Bucks for Friday's game against the Spurs. The veteran star played well the last time Milwaukee faced Victor Wembanyama and company, finishing with 26 points, five rebounds and eight assists against San Antonio.
