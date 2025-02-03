Lillard (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard has been dealing with groin soreness the past few days but he will extend his streak of consecutive games played to 18. The superstar guard has averaged 27.0 points, 8.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 38.4 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.