Lillard (groin) is available for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Lillard will shake off a probable tag due to right groin soreness Tuesday. The star point guard has made 12 consecutive appearances, during which he has averaged 23.6 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 34.8 minutes per contest.
