Lillard (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Justin Garcia of the Locked On Bucks podcast reports, although head coach Doc Rivers stated that he'll have a minutes restriction.
Despite the minutes restriction, having Lillard back is a huge boost for the Bucks. The star floor general is averaging 29.6 points, 9.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game since the beginning of February.
