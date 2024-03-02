Lillard registered 16 points (4-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 113-97 victory over the Bulls.

Llllard was unable to find his shot against the Bulls. Friday marked Lillard's second consecutive game of 20 points or less, and while fantasy managers shouldn't worry themselves too much about the downswing, the veteran is on pace to hit career lows in field goal percentage and three-point percentage.