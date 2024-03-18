Lillard produced 31 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, 16 assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 140-129 victory over Phoenix.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) getting the day off, Lillard stepped up with a big performance, topping 30 points for the third time in the last seven games while setting a new season high in assists. The veteran point guard has 11 double-doubles on the season, and three of them have come in March as he's averaged 24.8 points, 8.9 assists, 4.1 boards and 3.8 threes so far on the month.