Lillard amassed 27 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 128-107 victory over the Pistons.

The five threes led the Bucks on the night, and Lillard's 27 points were just one back of Giannis Antetokounmpo for the team lead in that category as well. Lillard has caught fire from beyond the arc, draining multiple threes in six straight games and averaging 27.3 points, 9.0 assists, 4.3 boards, 4.3 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 43.3 percent from long distance.