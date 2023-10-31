Lillard posted 25 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 122-114 win over the Heat.

Lillard needed a bounce-back performance, and that's exactly what he delivered in this one after finishing the previous contest with six points (2-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt) in a loss to the Hawks on Sunday. The star floor general admitted he's still trying to make things work alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, so there should be growing pains in the process, but the two players are simply too talented to not making it happen. To note, Lillard has scored at least 25 points in two of his first three outings this season.