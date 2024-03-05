Lillard supplied 41 points (12-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 13-13 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Monday's 113-106 win over the Clippers.

Lillard took over for the Bucks in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (Achilles), and the star floor general delivered one of his best scoring performances of the campaign right when Milwaukee needed him the most. This was just the third time Lillard reached the 40-point mark this season, and he could be in line for another heavy workload against the Warriors on Wednesday in case Antetokounmpo doesn't recover in time for that matchup.