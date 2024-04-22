Lillard finished with 35 points (11-24 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 victory over Indiana in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Lillard scored all of his team-high 35 points in the first half, the most ever scored by a Bucks player in playoff history. Although he failed to score in the second half, the damage was done, leading his team to an emphatic Game 1 victory. With Giannis Antetokounmpo likely to miss at least another game, Lillard will need to come out firing again Tuesday if the Bucks are to secure a 2-0 series lead.