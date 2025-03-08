Lillard (eye) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Magic, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.
Lillard has been dealing with a bruise on his left eye but will continue to power through and play for the Bucks on Saturday in Milwaukee. The superstar guard is coming off an impressive 34-point performance in Wednesday's win against the Mavericks.
