Lillard (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Lillard is working through right groin soreness, but it won't prevent from playing Sunday. He has averaged 22.0 points, 7.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 35.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.
