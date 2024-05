Lillard (Achilles) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 6 against the Pacers, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Lillard could return to action Thursday after missing the previous two contests with a right Achilles injury. While Lillard is reportedly more likely to suit up than Giannis Antetokounmpo, an official injury update should be released closer to the 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff.