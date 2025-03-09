Lillard produced 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 loss to the Magic.
Lillard posted an impressive stat line and was efficient with his shot, but his excellent showing wasn't enough to lift the Bucks to victory. The star floor general has scored 25-plus points in three of his last four outings, and he's averaging 24.3 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in eight contests since the end of the All-Star break.
