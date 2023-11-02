Lillard didn't practice Thursday due to a personal matter but is expected to be back for Friday's game against the Knicks, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Coach Adrian Griffin specified that Lillard's absence from practice was excused, and it doesn't seem likely that he'll be forced to miss any game action. After tallying just six points during Sunday's loss to Atlanta, Lillard has bounced back by averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per game over his last two appearances.