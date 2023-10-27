Lillard amassed 39 points (9-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 17-17 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-117 victory over the 76ers.

Lillard couldn't have wished for a better debut in a Milwaukee jersey, as he led the team in scoring while also closing things out down the stretch when the team needed him most. Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't have his best game -- though he had a tough matchup against Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker -- and the star point guard stepped up to guide the Bucks to a victory. Lillard might not repeat his 2022-23 numbers now that he will share the offensive load with Antetokounmpo, and he could very well end up as the second option on offense. Still, Lillard is still likely to be an elite fantasy performer across all formats.