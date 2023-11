Lillard accumulated 34 points (10-25 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 12-13 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 victory over the Pistons.

Lillard showcased his two-way capabilities in the road win, leading all players in scoring while swiping a team-high steals total. Lillard posted a season-high mark in steals against Detroit, posting his second-highest scoring total of the year and his third game with 30 or more points over seven appearances.