Lillard (groin) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard was initially listed as probable to play against the Lakers on Thursday, but that has been changed to questionable, which means the Bucks might have to pivot in Los Angeles. If the superstar guard can't play, Milwaukee will likely turn to Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins to pick up the slack in the backcourt.