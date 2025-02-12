Lillard (hamstring) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Lillard was previously carrying a probable tag, so this is a worrying sign for fantasy managers. Wednesday's game is the last one prior to the All-Star break, so the Bucks could exercise caution. If Lillard is held out, the Bucks could turn to Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins in the backcourt.
More News
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Likely to play against Minnesota•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Pours in 38 against Golden State•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Playing Monday vs. Golden State•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Listed questionable for Monday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Season-high 43 points Sunday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Near triple-double Friday•