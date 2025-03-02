Lillard closed with 28 points (8-17 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 132-117 win over the Mavericks.

The veteran point guard is playing through a minor hamstring issue, but it doesn't seem to be bothering him much. Lillard has drained multiple three-pointers in 13 straight appearances dating back to Jan. 27, and while starting five of the Bucks' six games since the All-Star break, he's averaged 22.4 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 boards, 3.6 threes and 1.4 steals.