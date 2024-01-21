Lillard racked up 45 points (12-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 16-16 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 141-135 win over the Pistons.

It was Lillard's best performance yet in a Milwaukee jersey, and the veteran point guard became the first player in franchise history to score 40-plus points with 10-plus assists and five-plus three-pointers in the same game. The double-double was his seventh of the season, and through nine games in January Lillard is averaging 24.2 points, 7.0 assists, 4.1 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.2 steals.