Coach Doc Rivers said before Friday's game against the Hornets that he expects Lillard (ankle) to play, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard was questionable ahead of Friday's matchup, but he'll likely be able to put an end to his two-game absence. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 22.2 points, 7.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per game.