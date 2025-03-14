Lillard (groin) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Pacers.
Lillard continues to deal with right groin soreness but has played in each of Milwaukee's last 10 outings. The star guard is averaging 35.1 minutes per contest over that span, so he's unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available against Indiana.
